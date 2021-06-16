Apple Music: Lossless And Spatial Audio Support To Android App

Apple Music, the spatial and lossless audio features announced at WWDC 2021, started to meet users in the Android application of the service. However, Apple Music will be able to try this feature for a limited number of beta testers at first.

In the definition section, it was stated that only compatible devices can benefit from spatial audio and Dolby Atmos support. The Dolby Atmos label will be displayed on the pages of albums with Dolby Atmos support. The same will be true for content with lossless audio support.

Other options will appear in the Settings menu. High Efficiency mode with low data consumption, High Quality mode supporting 256 Kbps AAC format, Lossless and High Resolution Lossless Audio options are available in the settings menu.

The Apple Music Android app will now also support automatic crossovers. This will make the transition between songs smoother. Optimizations will be made in the search features of the application to facilitate the work of users.