Apple Music Live Presents Alicia Keys’ First Festive Masquerade Ball

Alicia Keys is hosting her first masquerade ball in a streaming mode on Apple Music and TikTok.

This is the final season of the Apple Music Live Presents 2022 series, an exclusive series of live concerts on the platform. Alicia Keys will perform hits from her new holiday album Santa Baby, as well as several fan favorites from her catalog. She will also be joined on stage by singer-songwriter JVKE for a special performance of his single “Golden Hour”.

“This is the festive part of the season,” says Alicia Keys. “I am grateful to Apple Music and TikTok for helping me create a magical moment to showcase my first holiday album in such a special way for everyone around the world,” the singer adds.

“Alicia Keys is a global icon who always arranges unforgettable live performances. We are excited to welcome her to the Apple Music Live stage to open the holiday season and celebrate an incredible year in music,” adds Ebro Darden, editor—in-chief of hip-hop and R&B at Apple Music. Darden met with Alicia Keys for a new interview that will air on Apple Music 1 on December 20.

Alicia Keys is one of the most productive artists of all time in the world on Apple Music. She reached the top of the Daily Top 100 in 42 countries, a staggering 13 of her tracks topped the US chart, including hits such as “My Boo”, “Girl on Fire” and “No One”.

Her music has been included in many popular Apple Music editorial playlists, including R&B Now, Easy Hits and Slow Jam Essentials. She talked about business and talked about her craft in several conversations on Apple Music 1 with presenters Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe. Keyes has also adopted TikTok and has amassed over seven million subscribers on the platform.

The Apple Music Live series presented some of the best concerts of 2022 to music lovers. This year, Harry Styles, Lil Durk, Mary J. performed at it. Blige, Luke Combs, Billy Eilish and Vizkid.