Apple Music Launches New Karaoke Feature

Apple Music has announced a new karaoke feature called Apple Music Sings.

This feature, which was announced yesterday (December 6) in a new blog post, will be launched before the end of 2022 and will allow fans to adjust the vocal volume in tens of millions of songs to sing along and arrange karaoke parties.

The post explains in a blog post: “Apple Music Sing offers several kinds of lyrics to help fans take the initiative, perform duets, sing along, etc. — it’s all integrated into the unrivaled experience of Apple Music lyrics. Combined with an ever-expanding catalog of tens of millions of the most popular songs from around the world, Apple Music Sings makes participating in the program easy and fun for everyone, wherever they are.”

The Apple Music Sing app, which will be launched later this month, will be available on iPhone, iPad and Apple TV with 4K resolution.

Oliver Schusser of Apple said: “Impressions of Apple Music lyrics are consistently one of the most popular features in our service.

“We already know that our users around the world like to follow their favorite songs, so we wanted to further develop this offer to ensure even greater involvement in music through singing. It’s really a lot of fun, our customers will love it.”

In 2022, Spotify Karaoke was also launched, which has been working on since 2020. This feature allows fans to sing along to songs, and then receive from Spotify an assessment of their singing abilities and accuracy.

Elsewhere, Apple Music has published its list of songs that are most often listened to on the streaming platform in 2022. Baby LARA and Justin Bieber’s 2021 hit “Stay” came out on top.

In second place in the list of “The Best songs of the year 2022” by Apple, The music is “as it was” by Harry Styles, and “wait for u” from the future, by Drake and Thames, took third place. Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” took fourth place, and Adele’s “Take It Easy on Me” took fifth.

Other tracks in the top 10 include “Heat” by Glass Animals, a PNAU remix of “Cold Heart” by Elton John and Dua Lipa (number one on the most Shamazed chart), “first class” by Jack Harlow. Bad Cencio and Rabbit Corleone “I”Porto”bonito” and “acbdefu” Gale.