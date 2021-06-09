Apple Music: How To Enable Dolby Atmos Spatial Audio?

Apple Music has introduced a new spatial audio feature for Apple Music subscribers that uses Dolby Atmos to create a richer, more immersive soundstage when listening to songs in its catalog.

How to enable Spatial Audio?

With Spatial Sound and Dolby Atmos enabled, you feel as if the music is playing live next to you. You can set how to control the new audio feature on any iOS device with an Apple Music subscription with the following steps:

Open the Settings app on your iPhone or iPad.

Open the music setting.

Open Sound > Dolby Atmos.

Choose from automatic, always on or off, whichever suits you best.

Now that you have Dolby Atmos enabled, you will be able to enjoy a more immersive audio experience. Apple Music will be able to play Dolby Atmos tracks with the built-in speakers of the latest iPhones, iPads and Macs, as well as any AirPods and Beats headphones with H1 or W1 chips.

You can check which tracks in Apple Music support the sound effect by looking at the logo on the app interface. Apple plans to add new Dolby Atmos tracks regularly and will also offer a curated selection of Dolby Atmos playlists.