Apple Music Gets Space Audio and High Quality Music

Apple announced on Monday (17) that its music application will have a Space Audio option with support for Dolby Atmos technology. The tool comes to the software in June this year and can be used by subscribers at no additional cost.

According to Apple, the functionality gives artists the opportunity to create immersive listening experiences for fans with a “truly multidimensional” sound. Oliver Schusser, vice president of Apple Music, said that this is the biggest sound improvement promoted by the company.

“Listening to a song in Dolby Atmos is like magic. The song comes from all around you and sounds amazing. Now we’re bringing this truly innovative and engaging experience to our listeners with songs from their favorite artists like J Balvin, Gustavo Dudamel, Ariana Grande, Maroon 5, Kacey Musgraves, The Weeknd and many more “, said the executive.

According to the brand, new tracks will be added to Dolby Atmos regularly and there will be curated playlists to help subscribers find the songs they like. Albums that have the option of enhanced sound will have a special stamp indicating the existence of the feature.

According to Kevin Yeaman, CEO of Dolby Laboratories, the idea is to double the number of music studios on the market that are enabled with the technology. “We are working with Apple Music to make Dolby Atmos Space Audio widely available to all musicians and everyone who loves music,” he argued.

Previously, Apple had already implemented Dolby Atmos as standard on AirPods and Beats headsets with H1 or W1 chip, and on devices such as iPhone, iPad and Mac.

Another novelty

In addition to Space Audio with Dolby Atmos, Apple announced that the more than 75 million songs that are in the app catalog have won the option of Lossless Audio. This is a type of audio codec that does not remove any sound information from the tracks.

The feature is now available and can be accessed in the latest version of the application. To activate Lossless Audio just go to Settings> Music> Audio Quality. Quality ranges from 16 bits at 44.1 kHz (CD) to 24 bits at 192 kHz (high resolution).