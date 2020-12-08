Apple Music coming to Google Assistant supported devices

Google Assistant compatible devices are finally getting Apple Music support. These devices include both Google’s Nest branded and Home series smart speakers, as well as smart speakers from other manufacturers.

Apple Music subscribers will be able to link their accounts to Assistant compatible devices via the Google Home app on their phones. After the connection is established, users will be able to start listening to music on Apple Music by giving a voice command.

The news that Apple Music can be used on Google Assistant supported devices came to the fore last year. The sign of this support was seen in the Google Home application. However, it was later stated that this was an error and the mark in question was removed from the application.

Apple Music will first be available on Assistant compatible devices in the US, Germany, France, UK and Japan. For now, no information has been given about when this support will become active in other regions.



