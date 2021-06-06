Apple Music, A Special Spatial Audio Event After The WWDC Keynote

Apple Music: Sharing a video on it, Apple announced an event to be held on Monday, June 7th. The event will begin two hours after the WWDC 2021 keynote broadcast.

This event, which is not included in the WWDC calendar, is stated to be related to the Spatial Audio feature for Apple Music. This feature, which Apple announced towards the end of May, will be available to users in June.

Apple announced that the Spatial Audio feature with Dolby Atmos support will be available to all Apple Music subscribers in June. In addition, higher quality lossless audio will also be available.

Apple has been promoting new features on social media and the Apple Music app for a while. However, no clear information has yet been given about what will be on the agenda of this special event.