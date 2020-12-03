Apple Music 2020 top hits announced

As we approach the end of 2020, the applications, games and music that users frequently prefer throughout the year began to be listed. Apple, which recently published its best game and application list, is now on the agenda with the Apple Music 2020 best list.

Here is the Apple Music 2020 top list

Roddy Ricch – The Box named song, which was streamed 13.7 million times in the first week of its publication, ranks 1st on the list of the best of 2020. The song Blinding Lights by The Weeknd is in the second place, while Tones and I – Dance Monkey is in the third place.

Apple Music also shared the most searched songs and top song lyrics with Shazam. Tones And I – Dance Monkey song ranks # 1 in the list of the most sought after songs in Shazam. Cardi B – WAP is at the top of the most read lyrics list.



