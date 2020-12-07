Apple may release ARM chips with up to 32 cores

Apple is already preparing a new batch of ARM-based chips, according to Bloomberg. After launching the M1 last month, the company would be aiming higher and could bring solutions to the market with up to 32 cores, according to sources at the news agency.

The company would be preparing a new batch of chips made with Apple Silicon technology already for next year. One of the first models could hit the market in the first half of 2021, between March and June, according to Bloomberg.

The highlight among the products that would be in production is a 32-core ARM chip. The processor would be used in a new model of the Mac Pro computer due to arrive in 2022. The new processor is said to have the power to fight Intel’s cutting-edge solutions on the market today.

Up to 20 notebook cores

For MacBooks, the manufacturer can launch components with up to 20 cores – 16 focused on performance and four focused on energy efficiency. The company would also be working on graphics chips “considerably faster” than the AMD and Nvidia GPUs used in current projects.

So far, Apple has not officially commented on the matter. However, the company has already confirmed that it intends to abandon Intel products by 2022 to adopt its own chips on all of its computers.

With that in mind, the company is expected to bring information about new Apple Silicon-based chips over the coming months.



