Apple may release a more affordable mixed reality headset in 2025

Apple’s first-generation mixed reality headset hasn’t seen the light yet, but they say the company is already working on a second-generation model that will be more affordable than the upcoming device. By all accounts, Apple’s first-generation AR/VR headset may debut in the coming months. Although the company has not yet confirmed whether it has such a device in development, this does not prevent rumors from publishing reports every few days. Constant leaks have revealed some interesting aspects of the upcoming device, although most of the critical characteristics and functions have not yet been disclosed.

As for the launch dates, an April report by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu claimed that the device could be launched before the end of this year. However, a newer report says it has been delayed and will only be available in January 2023. Pu also said that Apple plans to sell from one to 1.5 million units of the new device in the first year of its existence. If this statement is true, then the device is likely to be a product for the mass market, and not just a demo for developers and first-time users. However, for most consumers, it’s likely to be relatively expensive, which Apple is reportedly trying to fix with its second-generation offering.

According to a recent blog post by TF International Securities analyst and prolific Apple informant Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple is in talks with its suppliers about its second-generation AR/VR headset. They say that the device is available in two different versions, one of which will be more affordable than the first-generation model. It is reported that the other will be a direct upgrade to the first-generation model and will offer more premium hardware. But unfortunately, it will also probably cost more.

An affordable AR/VR headset from Apple?

Kuo also said that the second-generation AR/VR headset could be released in the first half of 2025, and component suppliers will begin deliveries in the second half of 2024. There is no more new information about the devices, including their technical specifications. , but most users will like the cheaper version of Apple’s ultra-expensive AR/VR headset. According to reports, the first-generation model can cost about $3,000, which makes it inaccessible to most potential buyers.

Meanwhile, Kuo said nothing about the possible differences between the two second-generation models and why one of them will be more affordable than the other. However, if the report is accurate, it can be assumed that Apple will try to replicate its iPhone strategy with its AR/VR headset, as a result of which the top model will be sold at a premium, and the more affordable base model will cost less. hardware.