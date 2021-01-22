Apple may launch VR glasses model in 2022

Apple may be working on its first virtual reality (VR) glasses. According to news from the North American website Bloomberg, the new device is expected to hit the market in 2022.

The first information indicates that the headset can be used for games and watching videos in 3D environments. It should also bring limited resources for augmented reality, superimposing images and information in a real environment.

According to Bloomberg sources, Apple’s VR glasses are expected to feature a high-resolution screen and a processor superior to the M1 used in recent Mac computers. To compensate for the weight, the device may have a fabric finish.

In addition, some of the prototypes have external cameras to interact with augmented reality features. The expectation is that the sensors can track hand movements to use them with other software, such as a virtual keyboard.

In short, Apple is betting on a niche and high-priced device. It is rumored that the company plans to sell only a single headset a day at each of its own retail stores, or less than 200,000 units a year.

End of a long wait

The Bloomberg news surprised many people. Recently, rumors pointed out that the brand was developing a special model of glasses for augmented reality to compete with Microsoft’s HoloLens.

However, the iPhone maker may be targeting another market. In May last year, the technology company led by Tim Cook acquired Next VR, an eSports company specializing in virtual reality.

This was already an indication of Apple’s plans for its next device. So, the product in question is expected to become a direct competitor of Facebook’s Oculus, Sony’s PlayStation VR and headsets manufactured by HTC.