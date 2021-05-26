Apple May Launch New Mac Mini With M1X Chip and Magnetic Connector

Apple may launch a new computer for the Mac Mini line with an M1X chip, according to Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech. In a recently published video, the leak specialist brought details and even the possible design of the device.

According to the information, the product will be launched in 2021 as a new top-of-the-line computer for the Mac Mini line. The compact PC will replace the current model equipped with an Intel CPU, while the version launched last year will be sold as an entry-level product.

According to the images released by Jon Prosser, the new Mac Mini will have a slim design and will come with a magnetic connection, just like the new line of iMac computers. The product supposedly will have a glass finish and can reach the market with colors in two shades.

New M1X chip

The chip identified as M1X by Jon Prosser may be one of the ARM processors being developed by Apple today. According to information from Bloomberg, the component should have 10 cores, eight of which will be aimed at high performance and two for basic tasks.

Speculation still points out that the chip in question may support up to 64 GB of RAM. In addition, the M1X should work with more Thunderbolt connections, ensuring support for multiple monitors.

So far, Apple has not commented on the new Mac Mini and the arrival of new chips inspired by the M1. However, as the company intends to transition its entire catalog to Apple Silicon until next year, the trend is for more news to arrive during WWDC, which happens next week, and at events in the second half of 2021. .