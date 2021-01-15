Apple may launch new 2021 MacBook Pro

It is very likely that the first time you heard the word MagSafe is during the Apple event in October last year, where the new iPhone 12 was unveiled with an induction charging system that automatically aligns, but it turns out that the brand it comes from many years ago, when MacBook models carried with a magnetic connector to provide more security to the device in case the cable was abruptly pulled.

And it seems that with the launch of MagSafe on iPhones, now Apple’s next step would be to implement the magnetic charging system in the next MacBook Pro models that will be announced this year, Bloomberg says.

According to an article published by Bloomberg, the two new MacBook Pro models with 14 inches (codenamed J314) and 16 inches (J316) will arrive on the market equipped with a dedicated port for the magnetic connector.

Coupled with rumors that Apple is planning a new, more current design, with a Mini-LED screen and without TouchBar and, of course, the arrival of the even more powerful new generation of the M1 processor in ARM architecture, we may see a pattern in the rumors to from now on, indicating what we can expect for the launch of the new notebooks.

The return of the MagSafe connector on MacBooks would have the purpose of increasing the loading speed and should not reduce the number of ports expected for the 2021 models. The models are expected to be presented by Apple in the middle of this year.