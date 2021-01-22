Apple may launch iPhone SE Plus this year with A14 chip

Apple may be preparing to announce a new variant of the iPhone SE. According to the latest information, the device should be called iPhone SE Plus and adopt a larger display.

Apparently, Apple’s intention is to please the public that even wants to buy the SE, but finds the screen too small. Therefore, the new SE Plus should “solve” the situation, and its launch should happen in the second half of this year.

Market sources also indicate that SE Plus should not follow the design of the iPhone 8 Plus. That’s because the screen has grown to 6.1 inches, while the processor will be the Apple A14.

As much as the new phone is bigger, it should not abandon the use of the physical button for Touch ID, something that practically confirms that we will not have notch to accommodate the Face ID sensors.

The rear has only a 12 MP main camera, while there are also indications that the model comes out of the box with IP67 protection. However, to the sadness of many, Apple must maintain the use of LCD display and only 4G connection in the new iPhone SE Plus.

Now, when it comes to price, the market bet is that the new model will cost around US $ 499 (~ R $ 2,655) in its simplest variant. Meanwhile, the most powerful variant can hit the market for $ 699 (~ R $ 3,719). So far, Apple remains silent on the matter.