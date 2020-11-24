Apple may launch iPad Pro with OLED screen in 2021

Apple may start putting LCD displays aside on the iPad Pro line from next year. According to rumors from South Korea, home to the main panel manufacturers in the industry, the next generation of the Apple tablet should arrive in the second half of 2021 with an OLED screen.

According to information from the South Korean website TheElec, Apple is preparing at least one model of the iPad Pro with OLED display for next year. That is, the trend is that the firm will still launch devices with LCD, but begin a transition to the new material.

The company would also be preparing for the beginning of next year the first iPad with mini-LED technology, which improves lighting in dark areas. According to analysts, if the novelty is well received by the public, Apple may postpone models with OLED.

Currently, Apple already uses OLED screens in the iPhone 12 line of phones. According to speculation, the iPad Pro with the same display standard will feature more robust technology and more protection against problems such as Burn-in.

The production of OLED screens that may appear on the iPad Pro will be carried out by Samsung or LG. South Korean manufacturers are renowned in the display market and have worked with Apple before.

To date, Apple has not officially commented on the matter and has not provided details about the future of its tablets. The company is currently focused on distributing the iPhone 12 line, which features models with OLED screens and also support for 5G.



