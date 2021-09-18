Apple may have trouble with iPhone 13 deliveries

Apple may have trouble with the delivery date of its new phones. According to the emerging information, the delivery date of the iPhone 13 family may be delayed.

The iPhone 13 series, introduced by Apple on September 14, continues to attract attention. The new phones, which were opened for pre-order yesterday morning, made the company smile with about 2 million units. The information that emerged today shows that Apple may have difficulties in the delivery process.

Apple yesterday opened the iPhone 13 series for pre-order in some countries. Evaluating the gap created by Huawei in China, Apple expanded its audience in general by keeping the prices affordable. However, this may prolong the delivery process. The phones, which are planned to be delivered on September 24, can reach users at a later date.

iPhone 13 series will be delivered later

Under normal circumstances, the iPhone 13 family should be delivered to customers on September 24. However, the explosion in orders shows that the phones in the series, especially the 13 Pro and Pro Max, can be delivered at a later date.

The emerging data is that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max will not be able to reach the September 24 date. Delivery of these two models to customers may be delayed until October. While the subject of the date differs according to the sources, it is shown as October 11 or October 18-25 as a possible date.

It remains unclear at the moment whether other countries will be affected by the disruption in the United States and England.

iPhone 13 Pro Technical Specifications