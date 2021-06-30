Apple May Force Employees To Use Leak-Proof Cameras

Apple: The technology portal Front Page Tech revealed this Monday (28) that Apple is forcing specific teams from the company to use uniforms with cameras to prevent leaks. The accessory is similar to the Axon Body 2, commonly used by police officers in the United States. The company has not yet confirmed the leak of this drastic decision, so the information is a rumor.

The news site did not go into details about how these devices work during their work routine, as the camera does not prevent an employee from memorizing and passing on technical specifications to journalists. There is also no information about which teams will use the camera.

An endless battle against leaks

Apple has always tried to control leaks and rumors of its products. Last Friday (25), the apple began notifying community members known to post release information, renderings and images outside of official announcements.

Leakers like Kang, responsible for the iPhone 12 rumors, and the designer ConceptCreator received letters from the brand’s lawyers asking that leaked information not be shared.

Big Brother must be jealous

In 2018, Bloomberg leaked a memo, published on Apple’s internal blog, that claimed 29 leakers were discovered in 2017, of which 12 were arrested. “These people haven’t just lost their jobs; they can have a hard time finding jobs elsewhere,” the post said.

In March this year, The Information released a report showing that the company began collecting biometric data from employees on assembly lines. According to the portal, the change is against the human rights guidelines of sapeca applezinha. Finally, if the assembler has a criminal record, he cannot enter places with unreleased products.

