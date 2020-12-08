Apple may be preparing a 32-core M1 chip

Making a quick introduction to the desktop chip world, Apple continues to work intensely. We will see M1 chips with up to 32 cores in two years.

Taking the first step towards the transition to ARM-based processors with the Apple M1 chip, Apple intends to prepare an extensive catalog. All devices, from the MacBook Air model to the Mac Pro model, will have different models.

Up to 32 cores

Previously, a chipset called Apple M1X that can scale up to 16 cores was leaked. Sources now state that Apple will offer different performance for each class with different core arrays.

In addition to the Apple M1X chipset, designed in 8 + 8 format, there will be two more models with 16 + 4 sequences and 16 + 16 sequences. Thus, a total of 4 chipsets are expected to be available by 2022.

The Apple M1 was used in Mac Mini, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that required slightly lower performance. Apple M1X will likely appear in iMac and more powerful MacBook Pro models.

20 and 32 core solutions are expected to be used in Mac Pro, iMac Pro and top-tier MacBook Pro models from the end of 2021. By the end of 2022, there will be no Intel processors left in Mac models.

Apple, which is known to invest heavily in desktop chipsets, will not need an external graphics card with significant supports on the graphics side. With the maturation of the transitions on the software side, the Apple M series seems to be a candidate for the industry’s star.



