Apple may be discontinuing iMac Pro line

Apple started announcing in its online store, this Friday (5), that the iMac Pro will be available while “stocks last”. In addition to this detail, the company no longer sells the computer with customized configurations, factors that suggest that the line will probably be discontinued.

The iMac Pro was launched in 2017 and has not received major hardware news over the years. One of the rumors circulating is that the company is expected to launch new iMacs lines. This indicates that Apple could be selling the last remaining units of the Pro to put the new wave on the market.

Updated versions of computers must have silicon CPUs and GPUs, including the M1 chip. The long-awaited piece will be produced using Apple Silicon architecture based on ARM with a 5 nanometer manufacturing process.

The processor’s performance could even dispense with the need for Apple to separate its iMac product lines. With the M1 equipped, all computers would perform quite well, which would eliminate the need to offer a “Pro” model.

According to the 9to5mac website, the restriction on the 21.5-inch iMacs market is another sign that the line may even be discontinued. Regarding the design of the new iMac, there is information that it can have a very square look, similar to the Apple Pro Display XDR.

Maça did not comment on the “while stocks last” message nor on the cancellation of the sale of personalized computers.