Apple May Acquire A24 Movie Studio For $3 Billion

Apple: American film studio A24, which specializes in independent productions, may be purchased soon. According to a Variety report, the company has started an “exploration on a possible sale” and would have suggested a market value of between US$2.5 billion and US$3 billion for negotiations.

One of the possible interested parties is Apple, which has its own video streaming platform, Apple TV+, but with a reduced production pace — which would be a move similar to that of Amazon, which recently bought the producer MGM.

Apple and A24 are already linked by partnerships in the production and distribution of films since 2018, with the agreement involving feature films for streaming such as On the Rocks, directed by Sofia Coppola, and Sharper, starring Juliane Moore.

Variety also indicates that the talks would have taken place, but plans may have changed for A24 to invest first in expansion and then resume the search for buyers. Contacted by the report, the two parties involved in the speculation did not make announcements about the subject.

Founded in 2012, the studio was known for productions by filmmakers who were early in their careers and on a tight budget, but with a high artistic sense and becoming sudden box office hits. Some of the films that have aired on the A24 and are currently on streaming platforms include Ex Machina, The Witch, Moonlight: Under the Moonlight, Hereditary and Rough Jewels, as well as series like HBO’s Euphoria.