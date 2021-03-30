Apple marks WWDC 21 online for June 7; what to expect

Apple confirmed on Tuesday (30) that the 2021 edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place between the 7th and the 11th of June. The traditional conference will be online again, just like last year, because of the restrictions brought about by the new coronavirus pandemic.

The event, which will be free for all participating developers, should mark the official presentation of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS 12, watchOS 8 and tvOS 15, bringing many new features for users of devices manufactured by Apple.

Beta releases for developers and new hardware announcements are also expected, as the Cupertino giant is in the midst of the transition to the use of Apple Silicon processors, increasing the chances of new Macs and iMacs being introduced.

Something that may also appear in this edition of Apple’s developer conference is the long-awaited brand augmented reality headset, scheduled to be launched in 2022, according to the latest rumors.

Other highlights

As happens every year, WWDC 2021 will have Apple CEO Tim Cook in the opening keynote, as well as many online sessions and labs for developers interested in learning about new technologies, tools and structures for creating apps and games.

The iPhone owner also confirmed the Swift Student Challenge this year, giving students a new opportunity to demonstrate their programming skills by creating content on the Swift Playgrounds app. Projects can be sent until April 18th.

And as a way of supporting the local economy in San Jose and nearby cities, at a time when face-to-face meetings cannot be held, Apple will donate US $ 1 million to SJ Aspires, an initiative focused on empowering young people in need in the region, helping them those arriving at the university.