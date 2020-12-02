Apple MagSafe Duo charger released

Apple announced the MagSafe Duo charger when introducing its new iPhones, but did not provide information about the release date. The device that can charge both a model from the iPhone 12 series and an Apple Watch at the same time is offered for sale.

Apple’s approach to not including charging adapters in the product box continues with the MagSafe Duo. To achieve high charging speeds, users need to find a 20W USB-C adapter, similar to the 19W option offered by Apple.

However, even in this scenario, the speeds reached by the 15W MagSafe charger cannot be seen. While the speed is set to 11W in 20W adapters, 14W charging speed can be achieved with adapters with a speed of 27W and above.



