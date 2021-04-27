Apple M2 Raises The Bar: Button Pressed

Apple M2 processor went into mass production this month. Processors, which are thought to be named “M2” after the company’s M1 chip, take at least three months to produce. The company announced that this hardware could begin shipping in early July to include the Apple M2 in its next MacBook lineup.

Apple goes into mass production of M2 chips

According to the news of Nikkei Asia’s website, Apple M2 processors are starting production. The US tech giant has taken one step closer to its goal of using its own developed chips instead of Intel designed chips. Apple announced that it will take two years for the company to fully transition from Intel chipsets to self-produced chips in 2020.

Apple introduced the new 24-inch iMacs and a new iPad Pro series, which was held last week. Apple has equipped these two new products with the 5nm-based M1‌ processor found in Apple Macs.

Outperforms Intel with Apple M1 processor

Apple’s proprietary ‌M1‌ chip, manufactured by Apple processor supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), was made available with the release of the Mac mini, MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The company has achieved significant performance improvements and battery efficiency with the new processor over Intel chips.

M1 processor, 8-core CPU, offers up to 2.8 times faster performance, making users smile. In addition, the graphics provide 5 times faster graphics performance. The 5 nm Apple M1 chip has the world’s fastest integrated graphics card with a 16-core Neural Engine that supports Thunderbolt and USB 4 support and can process 11 trillion transactions per second.

Offering up to 3 times faster processor performance and up to 6 times faster graphic interface performance compared to previous models, the new MacBook Pro adds new capabilities to users with macOS Big Sur. On the power side, up to 20 hours of video playback can be offered on a single charge thanks to the new M1 processor.