Apple M1: shows which apps work with Apple Silicon

Apple recently launched the first batch of products with the M1 chip, which brings the Apple Silicon architecture to the market. Thinking of the crowd that is already migrating to the new platform, programmer Abdullah Diaa launched a website that indicates which apps already work natively with the ARM-based SoC present in the new MacBook Air and Pro, in addition to the Mac Mini.

Called “Is Apple Silicon ready”, the site has a list of applications and marks with a green light which software has already been optimized for the Apple M1. The platform also indicates which apps work with Rosetta 2, which emulates programs made for Intel processors on the Apple Silicon.

In addition to showing which apps are compatible with Apple Silicon, the site also has an alert marker. The code indicates which programs are being implemented in the architecture or are showing noticeable problems during use.

Transition period

The M1 chip was impressive in terms of performance and energy efficiency. However, as the component is based on an architecture different from that used by Intel, developers are still adapting their applications for the new Apple platform.

The manufacturer entered into partnerships with giants such as Adobe and Microsoft to ensure compatibility of popular programs with the M1 as soon as the first products with SoC were launched. Still, the trend is that certain apps still take time to work natively in architecture, which makes Abdullah Diaa’s website quite useful.

Apple launched the first Apple Silicon-based products this month. The company will still bring Intel-based computers to the market, but promises to make a complete transition to its own technology within the next two years.



