Apple M1 rivals externals with its graphics performance!

Apple, which recently introduced the new Arm-based processor M1, made a very ambitious entry into the market. The American manufacturer, which stopped using Intel, offered a processor to the market, almost like a lesson, to many companies producing processors. Under normal circumstances, the M1 is known as a processor with low power consumption to rival Intel’s U series. However, the performance of the processor is the opposite of its class. With its graphics performance, the Apple M1 rivaled external graphics cards.

You can also find the performance of MacBook Air with Apple M1 processor below.

Apple M1 rivals external cards with graphics performance

As Apple stated, the M1 is the most powerful processor in its low power consumption class. Apple, which is very assertive on both the graphics unit and the processor side, seems to be very difficult for Intel in the mobile market. Apple’s most common computers are the MacBook Pro and Air series. Switching these computers to a different processor will hit Intel in the mobile market.

Frankly, many people did not expect such an ambitious product from Apple. Especially on the graphics side. As you can see in the tests above, Apple has outlived external graphics cards with M1 graphics performance. We know that the GTX 1050 Ti is now an underrated card, but the M1 is not a discrete graphics card and this processor is in the low power consumption class. Despite the circumstances, the Apple M1 is on average 30 percent stronger than the GTX 1050 Ti.

The scores of the Apple M1 in Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests were measured as 1745 and 7308, respectively. If we compare this performance with Intel’s performance series 8-core i7-10875H, an interesting result emerges. The i7-10875H scored an average of 1300 and 7700 points in Geekbench single-core and multi-core tests, respectively.

The Apple M1, which is in the low power consumption class, is able to compete with the i7-10875H, one of Intel’s top models.



