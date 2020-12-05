Apple M1 rival: AMD works on ARM chip for PCs

AMD would be developing a new processor in ARM architecture to compete with the Apple M1. The well-known and recurring informant Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD on Twitter) revealed that close contacts with AMD would claim that the company has the project underway and is preparing an ARM CPU to compete in notebooks and desktops.

MauriQHD indicates that the company led by Lisa Su would be developing two processors in parallel: one with integrated RAM, such as the Apple M1, and the other without – and prototypes for both projects would already be “almost ready”.

Facing the ARM processor market, now that they have taken on greater proportions with the Apple M1, could be a good opportunity for AMD. The introduction to this market would not have started this year, but in 2016, with the K12 Core – a project that the company did not carry out and the product did not reach the shelves.

Still, the processor could be working under wraps and was already heading towards the final stage of development by the time Apple released the Apple M1. Information related to the project is still scarce, even if it really comes from interrupted work on the K12 Core, but it is positive that the company is targeting this market.

Furthermore, considering the growing success of AMD Ryzen processors, AMD would reach the market with experience in desktop processors and carrying its brand as a synonym for quality. However, it is too early to say that the processors would be as good as those based on Zen 2 or Zen 3, or if they really exist.



