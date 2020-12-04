Apple M1 rival AMD processor future claim

When the Apple M1 processors were announced, they had a great impact on the laptop market. The Apple M1, which has a great advantage over Intel and AMD processors in terms of both performance and power consumption, was liked by users.

AMD is allegedly working on two different ARM processors that will rival the Apple M1 processor.

AMD is on the agenda with Apple M1 competitor ARM processor

With the introduction of the Apple M1 processor Mac family, competition in the laptop processor market has evolved into a different dimension. Offering higher performance and lower power consumption than its competitors, the Apple M1 can offer higher graphics performance than the Nvidia 1050 Ti model with its integrated graphics interface.

Attracting attention with its recently developed technologies, AMD has significantly increased its market share in the processor market. It turned out that the company aims to be more preferred in the laptop market by producing an ARM-based processor.

Mauri QHD claimed that AMD will release two ARM processors, competitor Apple M1. Stating that one of the processors will come with internal RAM, Mauri QHD stated that the core called K12 will be used in the processors.

It is estimated that new processors will be introduced with the presentation of CES event on January 12, 2021.



