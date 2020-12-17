Apple M1 processor update for Firefox from Mozilla

The popular web browser Mozilla Firefox has started offering native support for Macs with Apple’s new ARM-based processor. According to the statement made by Mozilla, support for the Apple M1 provides significant increases in performance. It was noted that the browser opened 2.5 times faster, while web applications became twice more responsive.

According to the information given by Mozilla, Mac owners with M1 processors should close and restart the browser after downloading Firefox 84. Those who installed the update state that the new version works faster, but there is no speed increase at the level Mozilla promised.

Before Firefox, native support for Apple’s new M1 processors was also available in Google Chrome. The M1 processor MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini were introduced and released in the past month.

Mozilla Firefox 84 is also the last version of Firefox to support Adobe Flash. The last update for Flash was also published last week.



