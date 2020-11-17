Apple M1 Processor Outperforms GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560

Entering the GFXBench 5.0 graphics performance test, the Apple M1 processor surprisingly managed to outpace NVIDIA’s GTX 1050 Ti and AMD’s RX 560 graphics cards. However, as you can imagine, despite this performance, it will not be possible to play games on a Mac with an M1 processor.

Apple has officially announced its ARM-based processor M1, which will replace Intel processors in all Mac models from desktop to laptop, with its recent launch event. Even though Apple made a detailed presentation about the M1, new information about the processor continues to emerge every day.

The new shared GFXBench 5.0 results reveal the graphics performance of the Apple M1 processor with integrated GPU. Although the GFXBench results are not at an amazing level, they provide hints that Apple will offer a very good graphics performance with the M1 processor.

Results showing the graphics performance of Apple M1 processor

Since both the GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560 are graphics cards that are about three years old, it is arguable how fair the comparison is. But as a result, the GTX 1050 Ti and RX 560 are very powerful desktop graphics cards that consume 75W of power, while the Apple M1 is an ARM-based processor with an integrated graphics unit. Therefore, it would not be right to underestimate the performance of the M1.

Although the Apple M1 has shown a remarkable performance in terms of graphics, trying to play games by relying on the M1’s GPU may not be the right choice. A powerful cooling system is of great importance for long-term high performance, and the MacBook Air, powered by the M1 processor, does not even have a fan. The MacBook Pro has a relatively weak cooling system with a single fan.



