Apple M1: New MacBook Air Arm, Performs Great

Speed ​​test: Apple Silicon M1 chip in most entry-level MacBook Air outperforms top-end 16-inch MacBook Pro

Apple’s new M1 chip in the MacBook Air has been featured in a Geekbench benchmark suggesting that Arm-based hardware far outperforms today’s best Intel-based 16-inch MacBook Pro.

According to MacRumors, the MacBook Air running on the Apple Silicon chip had a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7,433.

The M1 is an eight-core Arm SoC (system on chip) based on a five-nanometer architecture and comprises 16 billion transistors. The Arm-based A14 Bionic has 11.8 billion transistors. Apple says the M1’s integrated graphics (GPU) offer twice the performance of the “latest laptop chip,” but with one-third the power consumption.

There is also a 16-core neural motor capable of 11 trillion operations per second. The M1 chip will land first on the 13-inch MacBook Air, Mac Mini, and MacBook Pro.

On Geekbench, the M1 chip appeared in a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM, and according to the benchmark, the chip has a base frequency of 3.2GHz.

MacBook Air with M1 sweeps other Apple products

The MacBook Air with an M1 beats all iOS devices, including the iPhone 12 Pro, which had a single-core score of 1584 and a multi-core score of 3898. The iPhone 12 Pro is the best iOS device on the charts. from Geekbench. The iPad Air with an A14 SoC scored a single-core score of 1585 and a multi-core score of 4647.

As shown in the graphics, single-core performance outperforms all Macs on the market, and multi-core performance outperforms 16-inch MacBook Pro models of 2019, including the MacBook Pro with the Intel Core i9 model of 2.4GHz 10th generation, which is rated for single core. of 1096 and a multi-core score of 6870.

Although the M1 chip is outperforming the 16-inch MacBook Pro models when it comes to raw CPU benchmarks, the 16-inch MacBook Pro probably offers better performance in other areas, such as the GPU because the MacBook Pro models have discrete GPUs. high power.

Apple is leading its M1 momentum with the MacBook Air, which it says has a CPU that’s more than three times faster than its Intel predecessors. It is available with up to 2 TB of storage and 16 GB of memory starting at $ 999.

As we discussed in Somagnews, Apple in June released its plan to transition Macs from Intel processors to its own Arm-based “Apple Silicon” processors. Microsoft is also laying the foundation for Windows 10 on Arm PCs. The apple company will complete its Arm transition by 2022. A key piece of Intel’s transition to Apple’s Arm is its Rosetta 2 compatibility layer which is part of macOS Big Sur.



