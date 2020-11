This Tuesday (10), Apple held the event “One More Thing” to announce the launch of its first proprietary chip for Macs. The Apple M1 features ARM architecture and marks the departure of Intel processors in Apple computers.

The M1 is a 5 nanometer processor, just like the A14 Bionic that is present in the latest iPhones and iPads. The chip has an eight-core CPU and Apple promises that it will be focused on energy efficiency.

