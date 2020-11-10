Apple M1 introduced! Mac’s new processor!

Apple first introduced its ARM-based processor at the One More Thing event. Apple aims to revolutionize the laptop market with the processor it launches under the code name M1. With its features, the new processor, which is highly anticipated by many users, stands out with its hardware and software compatibility.

Stating that such a comprehensive change has occurred in Mac devices for the first time, Apple underlined that thanks to the hardware and software integration, users will have an excellent experience.

Apple M1 processor introduced! Here are the features

The Apple M1, the first processor produced with 5nm technology, comes up with 16 billion transistors. Having 8 cores and 4 high speed threads, the processor is defined as the fastest CPU core in the world.

Supporting Tunderbolt and USB 4 technologies, the Apple M1 has an 8-core graphical interface. The new processor, which stands out with its low power consumption and high performance, gives almost 2 times better results compared to its competitors at 10W level. It also achieves the same maximum performance value with approximately 75 percent less power consumption than its competitors.

The processor, which includes a 16-core artificial intelligence engine, has a capacity of 11 trillion operations per second. The new artificial intelligence engine provides about 15 times faster machine learning. Thanks to the developed technology, you will be able to wake up your Mac devices in sleep mode just like iPhone and iPad.

The new processor, which has the world’s fastest integrated graphics with 2.6 teraflops, can provide 2 times better performance than its competitors at 10W level. Thanks to the new graphical interface, MacBook models will have approximately 6 times better performance.

All applications developed by Apple have been optimized for the new ARM-based processor. Thanks to the newly developed technology, iOS applications can be run on Mac devices. However, this feature can be turned off by developers.

Thanks to the unified memory architecture in M1 processors, the devices you use will become more performance. Applications used will access more graphics memory than ever before.

Thanks to the new security technology, devices with Apple M1 processor will become more secure. The developed technology will also affect Hackintosh system installers.

Stating that the macOS Bigsur version is optimized for Apple M1 processors, Apple underlined that users will not have any performance problems.



