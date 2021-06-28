Apple Lists Products That Should Stay Away From Pacemakers

Apple has added a new page in the company’s support sector regarding the use of company electronics by those who have a pacemaker.

For the first time, the brand has confirmed that “possible magnetic interference in medical devices” can happen with a number of the company’s products, thanks to the use of magnets and radio transmission. A list of devices that can affect the function of these implants has been published — and it involves several of their top items for sale.

“To avoid possible interactions with these types of medical devices, keep the Apple product at a safe distance from the medical device (more than 15 cm away or, during wireless charging, more than 30 cm away),” the warning reads. .

The list

AirPods and Charging Cases (wired or wireless)

AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Bracelets with Magnets

Magnetic Charging Accessories for Apple Watch

iPhone 12 models

MagSafe Accessories

HomePod and HomePod mini

iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro

Smart Covers, Smart Folios, Smart Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Magic Keyboard for iPad

Mac mini, Mac Pro, MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and iMac

Apple XDR Display Pro

Beats, Beats Flex, BeatsX, Powerbeats Pro and UrBeats3

Apple’s concern grew after a study confirmed the interference or reduced effectiveness of heart implants when in contact with the iPhone 12 and variants. Years earlier, tests had already revealed a possible loss of quality in pacemakers that was linked to the “smart covers” of the company’s tablets.

In addition to listing the devices and recommendations, the Apple advises that each customer must ask the doctor for specific guidance. The manufacturer even brings more safety information in the manuals for each product.