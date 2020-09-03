Apple lets developers offer free or discounted subscriptions

Discount codes, the new way in which Apple gives flexibility to developers who sell on the App Store

Apple will soon allow developers to offer free or discounted subscriptions through new codes as the company announced today, developers will be able to distribute these single-use codes physically or electronically

Thanks to this option, according to Apple, it could help developers to acquire new subscribers, retain existing ones, or win back lost customers in the App Store; In addition, the Cupertino house ensures that the function will arrive at the end of this year and will be available to customers who use iOS 14 or iPadOS 14.

App developers have been able to offer discounted prices or introductory offers for subscriptions on Apple devices, but the new codes should give developers more granular control.

Developers will have more flexibility with the App Store

According to a new section added to Apple’s developer documentation, developers will be able to distribute codes in person or online – for example, codes could be available alongside a product purchase or sent via email.

In this way, customers can redeem them in the App Store, through the web or directly in the app, as shown by Apple through a screenshot as an example, where you can see an offer screen where you can make the exchange that it offers a free one-month subscription, before returning to its usual price of $ 4.99 per month.

This new feature comes as Apple faces strong criticism from companies like Epic Games, email developer Hey Basecamp and others for a tax that Apple charges them. With some exceptions, developers must use Apple’s built-in payment infrastructure, which means paying you 30% of subscriptions or in-app purchases.

The new offer codes don’t fundamentally change this model, but they should give developers a bit more flexibility on how to attract and retain subscribers.



