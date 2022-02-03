Apple Launches Support For ‘Hidden’ Apps In The App Store

Apple: This week, Apple announced the arrival of a major update to the App Store, its main software distribution platform. The novelty is the support for “unlisted applications”, which allows developers the possibility of releasing their products to a limited number of users, completely avoiding their entry into the store’s categories or internal search results.

As Apple itself suggests, the distribution method is targeted for specific purposes, such as special events, conferences and office tools. In this way, access to the feature is limited to the Apple evaluation, which can be requested by developers as long as the application in question is already in a stable version — that is, beyond the testing phases.

Apple paid $60 billion to App Store developers in 2021

When accepted, the request will allow the creation of a “secret” link for both new and already released applications, changing the distribution method to the latest version available on the App Store and its future updates. In this context, the exception is for software already listed in the store, which will have their original launch preferences kept.

Furthermore, while the application review process has not been detailed, it is possible to suggest that Apple will maintain its less restrictive approach to applications with enterprise certificates – something confirmed by its track record, until there is a bigger problem. Those interested in the novelty can request it through this link, which also has more information related to the subject.