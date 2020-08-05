Apple launches new version of 30W USB-C charger

Shortly after announcing a new version of its iMac, which also marked the debut of the new AMD Radeon Pro 5000 GPUs, Apple has just quietly launched a new model of its 30W USB-C charger. With model number MY1W2AM / A, the accessory does not seem to bring much news, probably being a revision that brings internal improvements to the device. The old MR2A2LL / A is no longer available for purchase on the manufacturer’s website.

Despite being developed by Apple, the charger remains compatible with any device equipped with USB-C connections, with the company still recommending the accessory for the MacBook Air with Retina display, among other devices, including iPhones and iPads compatible with fast charging . The price charged also remained the same, being available in the Brazilian Apple store for R $ 349, with cable being sold separately from R $ 129.

This is not the first time that the Cupertino giant has carried out a hardware upgrade without much fanfare, having made similar launches with several devices, even with the previous model of the charger among them. In this case, the company made little more significant changes, replacing the 29W variant with the now defunct version of 30W.

It is worth remembering that Apple is also preparing for the launch of its first MacBook equipped with ARM processors, already speculated to arrive in 2020. Expectations were reinforced today, with a new leak of a battery certification coming from South Korea accompanied by images that show the possible tank of the device, with a modest capacity of 4,380mAh.



