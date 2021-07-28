Apple Launches New iOS 15 and iPadOS Beta With New Safari

Apple: This Tuesday (27), Apple released the fourth beta of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for developers program subscribers. In addition to these versions, tvOS 15 for Apple TVs, watchOS 8 for Apple Watches and macOS Monterey have also been updated.

With build number 19A5307g, users can update iOS beta 3 through “Tweaks”. Just open the app, choose “General” and then “Software Update” — the same goes for iPads.

And what’s new?

Journalists and enthusiasts have revealed the initiatives seen in this new version of iOS; Federico Viticci, editor-in-chief of Macstories, posted some of the changes on his Twitter profile.

Among the main new features, we can cite design changes in Safari on iPhones, such as a share button in the tab bar; a shortcut to refresh the page next to the website address and interface minimization while browsing.

User can also tap and hold the URL bar for quick access to bookmarks, as well as access “Reader” mode on articles.

iOS 15’s “Focus” mode allows filtering notifications, calls and messages, as well as transmitting automatic responses informing the owner’s absence. With beta 4, it is possible to configure the sending of notices to specific contacts.

iOS 15 is also available to public beta users, but we haven’t received this update yet. According to the specialized portal 9to5Mac, it is possible that the next test version will be offered today or tomorrow (28).

MacOS Monterey and iPadOS 15

With MacOS Monterey beta 4, the Live Text optical character recognition system now works on Macs with Intel chips.

Finally, Safari’s iPad design is now similar to that available in Monterey Beta 3, with new tabs below the address bar. The old “Compact” mode is still available in the settings.