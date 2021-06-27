Apple Launches New iOS 15 And iPadOS 15 Beta For Developers

Apple: iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 received the second beta release for developers this Thursday (25). The update is released two weeks after Apple announced the new operating systems during WWDC 2021.

Build 19A5281h is available to developers through an update to the Tuning app. In addition to increasing RAM usage, the update fixes general bugs related to camera, interface and performance of the device and apps.

This may be the last beta build of iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 for developers only. Apple plans to release a new beta in July, but aimed at the public who want to know what’s new in the next system.

It’s important to mention that users will still encounter performance and stability issues when installing these versions. As such, betas are not recommended for “ordinary” brand consumers.

According to experts, the final version of iOS 15 should be complete from September this year. Thus, Apple’s new operating system can be launched alongside the new iPhone 13.

tvOS and watchOS also receive beta versions

Apple has also released the second developer beta version of tvOS 15 for Apple TV and HomePod. The update improves and fixes bugs for features like SharePlay and Spatial Audio.

What’s more, Apple Watch’s watchOS 8 beta 2 was also released this Thursday. However, the second beta of macOS Monterey is not yet available for developers.