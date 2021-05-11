Apple Launches New Beta Versions of iOS 14.6, iPadOS, watchOS and macOS

Apple released as of Monday (10) a new round of public Beta versions of its main operating systems. They are already available to all users who are interested in the updates still underway in the company’s products.

As WWDC 2021 is less than a month away, it is possible that Apple has insured new features for major updates that are expected to be announced at the conference. Therefore, the changes this time are all more punctual.

watchOS 7.5 beta 3

The new version of the Apple Watch system does not appear to have any visible changes in terms of function. The news should involve performance issues and bug fixes.

macOS Big Sur 11.4

The new macOS extends support for other GPU models, more specifically for models with AMD’s Navi RDNA2 architecture.

iOS 14.6 beta 3 and iPadOS 14.6 beta 3

In systems for smartphones and tablets, the changes are a little more numerous, but still very punctual. To start, Apple Podcasts gained new features that are not yet activated, as they are part of the future subscription program.

In addition, it will now be possible to use a phone number or email to activate a way of identifying lost AirTags, facilitating the return by those who found it. Finally, it is now possible to update the system directly to the Release Candidate version, which is the stable firmware, without removing the user from the beta testing program.