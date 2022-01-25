Apple Launches iPhone 13 Pro Best Macro Photo Contest

Apple announced on Tuesday (25) a contest that will choose the best macro photo taken on an iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The winners of the iPhone Challenge, which will be chosen by a panel of experts, will have their photos displayed in the Apple Newsroom gallery, on the website, Instagram and other official brand networks. In addition, the best images will also appear in campaigns, billboards and public exhibitions.

Among the highlights of the devices launched at the end of last year are the Ultrawide, Wide and Telephoto cameras. Utilizing the performance of the A15 Bionic processor, Apple’s promise is that they get a wide ƒ/1.8 aperture and a new autofocus system.

The company says the cameras achieve a 92% improvement in low-light environments, which allows for sharper photos. In the case of the Ultrawide lens, the software allows you to leave the objects photographed in great detail. Here are examples of records made with Apple cell phones:

How to participate in the iPhone Challenge?

The iPhone Challenge starts today and runs through February 16, 2022. Winners will be announced in April on the company’s website.

Anyone who owns an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max can participate via Twitter or Instagram. Just make a record using the macro lens feature and post it on social media using the hashtags #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge.

Apple has listed how to take a quality photo:

Make sure you get close to your object (you can get up to 2 centimeters away);

Place the main focus point near the center of the frame, as this is where the focus will be sharpest in macro mode;

Tap an area on the viewfinder to set a specific focus point;

Shoot at 0.5x to capture an Ultra Wide field of view, or try shooting at 1x for more accurate framing — iPhone will automatically switch cameras as you get closer, maintaining the 1x frame.