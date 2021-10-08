Apple Launches iPhone 13 In More Countries And Opens Watch 7 Pre-Sales

Apple: The official Apple Watch Series 7 pre-sale began this Friday (8) in more than 50 countries. Announced on September 14th, the new generation smart watch features a screen 20% larger than the previous version and charging 33% faster.

The successor to the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with the watchOS 8 system, which adds Focus mode, a stress-relief app, and new exercise options. IPX6 certification against dust and a tougher screen are other highlights of the latest generation of wearables.

Available in aluminum, titanium and stainless steel, in addition to the Nike and Hermès versions, the Series 7 starts at $399 in the United States. According to Apple, smartwatch deliveries are scheduled to start on the 15th in some countries (USA, Germany, China, Japan, India, United Kingdom, Mexico etc).

In Brazil, Apple Watch Series 7 prices start at R$ 5,299, suggested value for the 41 mm aluminum and 41 mm Nike models. Depending on the version, the watch can cost R$ 11,199, remembering that the date of delivery for the national market has not yet been disclosed.