Apple launches iPad with M1 chip and new Mini-LED technology; check out

Apple unveiled on Tuesday (20) the new line of iPads of the brand. The revelation came during “Spring Loaded”, which announced other new products from the company, including a new color for its iPhones, the new iMac line and, finally, the AirTags. The event was broadcast on Apple’s official YouTube channel.

In addition, the company’s CEO, Tim Cook, underscored the company’s commitment to nature and the use of clean energy in its processes. According to him, 100% of the aluminum used in cell phones is the result of a recycling process.

iPad Pro

The main novelties of the new model are the arrival of the M1 processor and 12.9-inch Mini-LED screen, a technology that uses more than 10,000 LEDs in order to increase brightness, improve contrast and ensure more efficiency and battery life . In addition, a new Liquid Retina XDR display has been added, a feature that offers more realistic details in the images of the iPad Pro.

5G is also supported. Thus, users will be able to enjoy the latest generation internet to download on the device. The iPad Pro will have a Thunderbolt port – which supports 10 Gbps Ethernet – so you can connect to more external monitors.

The new front camera Ultra Wide will have the Center Stage feature, which accompanies the user and keeps him perfectly framed when making video calls, for example. That’s because, as users move, Center Stage automatically panes to keep them in the frame.

Pricing

In Brazil, the new 11-inch iPad Pro was announced for R $ 10,000 and the 12-inch version will cost R $ 14,000. People will be able to order the models on the Apple website from April 30th.