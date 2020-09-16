Apple launches iPad 8 and new iPad Air for up to $ 10,299

During its event today (15), Apple presented the eighth generation iPad and also a new iPad Air. The products have visual updates, but bring as main novelty the hardware improvements that promise to increase the power of the devices.

While the eighth-generation iPad promises to be an interesting solution for students, the iPad Air features a new A14 chip, which is made in five nanometers, and also features a USB-C connection. Below, you can find more details about each product.

8th generation iPad

The eighth-generation iPad features a 10.2-inch Retina display and looks similar to the previous model. On the other hand, the device has the A12 Bionic processor, which brings great advances in terms of performance.

The chip has a quad-core CPU working with a six-core GPU. The set delivers twice as much graphics processing power and ensures extra performance in games and productivity apps.

In addition, the chip is capable of performing up to 5 trillion operations per second. According to Apple, the new iPad is six times more powerful than the fastest Chromebook available on the market today.

The eighth generation iPad is compatible with Apple keyboards and other accessories, such as the Apple Pencil. The company stressed that it will soon launch the iPadOS 14, which brings more functions to the digital pen in the brand’s new tablets.

Product specifications also include up to 10 hours of battery life and an 8 MP camera. The device also uses the new Smart Connector standard, brings a USB-C compatible source and has a Gigabit LTE connection.

Apple is already selling the eighth-generation iPad out there. In Brazil, although there is no official date of availability, the device will cost from R $ 3,999.

iPad Air

Apple today also unveiled the iPad Air, which brings major developments in hardware and a design with straight edges, reminiscent of the iPad Pro. The device comes equipped with the new A14 processor, made in 5 nanometers. The chip has great advances in graphic processing and even has dedicated cores for machine learning.

The chip with 11.8 billion transistors delivers 40% more performance compared to the previous iPad Air. The performance in functions with machine learning is 10 times better compared to the previous model of the line.

The new iPad Air also includes a 10.9-inch screen with a resolution of 2360 x 1650 pixels. In addition, Apple has equipped the product with a Touch ID sensor integrated into the button on the top edge of the device, which makes the look cleaner, but maintains the company’s security standards.

Apple also adopted a USB-C connection in the product, which supports fast data transfers and recharging up to 20W. According to the company, the tablet’s battery delivers up to 10 hours of use away from the outlet.

On the camera side, the new iPad Air comes equipped with a 7 MP sensor that records 4K images and brings video stabilization. The image module has also been strategically positioned on the upper left edge and features high definition video calls, in order to improve the experience in online conferences.

The iPad Air will be launched by Apple next month in the United States, but there is still no information on availability in Brazil. Here, the new iPad Air will be sold for prices starting at R $ 6,999. The version with 256 GB of storage and Wi-Fi + Cellular connection can reach R $ 10,299.



