Apple launches iCloud Passwords manager for Chrome

After a leak last week, Apple launched the Passwords extension in iCloud (or iCloud Passwords in the gringa), which makes it possible to use passwords stored in the cloud service. Available in the Chrome Web Store, the novelty is compatible with Windows and will allow the user to use “the same passwords created with Safari, on the iPhone, iPad or Mac”.

In other words, all the services and devices mentioned will be synchronized by iCloud. That way, if the user uses Safari to generate strong passwords, they can be accessed on Apple devices by Chrome, and vice versa.

The novelty comes with iCloud for Windows 12.0, which now brings the item “passwords” in the list of available services. When clicking on the option, the program informs that the automatic filling of passwords requires the extension Passwords in iCloud.

It is worth mentioning that, like Apple TV + for Xbox, this is one of the few Apple services compatible with the Windows ecosystem. That list, however, is expected to grow soon, as the company plans to make new media apps available for the Microsoft operating system.