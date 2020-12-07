Apple Launches Free Screen Replacement Program For iPhone 11

Apple has launched a free screen replacement program for iPhone 11 models with screen problems.If you remember, iPhone 11 users stated that they encountered some problems on the touch screen of their phones. Evaluating the complaints from users, Apple pressed the button for the iPhone 11 screen replacement program.

Detecting some problems on the touch screen due to a technical error on the display module, Apple announced that it will replace the screen of iPhone 11s that have touch screen problems completely free of charge.

In addition, in the statement made by Apple, it is especially noted that the problem in question only covers iPhone 11s produced between November 2019 and May 2020.

Apart from all these, the company also created a special page for the screen replacement program. Thanks to this page, the company allows users to find out if they are affected by the problem, and also includes some information about the exchange program.

Stating that if there is any crack or damage on the screen of the device in this section, it will be counted as an additional cost, and also points out that the standard warranty coverage will not be extended.

However, Apple states that on the same page, users who previously paid for the repair of the touch screen problem will also be refunded.

If you think that your iPhone 11 is affected by the touch screen problem, you can find out whether your device is included in the exchange program via the link here.

What does iPhone 11 offer with its features?

Dimensions: 150.9 mm x 75.7 m x 8.3 mm

Display: 6.1 inch 1792 x 828 pixel resolution notched LCD display

Chip: 7nm Apple A13

RAM: 4 GB

Storage capacity: 64/256/512 GB

Rear camera: 12 MP (f / 1.8) + 12MP (f / 2.4) ultra wide angle

Front camera: f / 2.2 12MP Portrait mode + bokeh and depth control

Battery: 3110 mAh with 18W fast charging support, 28 hours battery life

Operating system: iOS 13

Connection options: Lightning, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac / ax, NFC, 4G VoLTE

Other features: Face ID, stereo speaker, IP68 water and dust resistant



