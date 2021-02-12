Apple launches ‘For All Mankind’ reality bonus

Apple launched an Augmented Reality (AR) experiment to promote the arrival of the second season of For All Mankind, the original series shown on the Apple TV + streaming platform. The free app can be downloaded from the App Store on the company’s mobile devices in the United States only, but is expected to reach other regions soon.

As the video below shows, “For All Mankind: Time Capsule” is an interactive bonus with nostalgic information and objects that show life in the series universe between the seasons’ time jump – the new episodes take place a decade later.

Models with a LiDAR sensor, such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max and new models of the iPad Pro, have more advanced capabilities and can even interact with a slide projector. The items belong to the character Danny Stevens, played by Casey Johnson, and his parents, Gordo and Tracy Stevens.

The interactive feature helps to tell not only what happened in the period, but also provides details of how the lives of the characters are in this parallel universe.

The series imagines what would have happened to the world if the space race between the United States and the Soviet Union had never ended, with Americans falling behind in the struggle for a landing on the Moon. The second season opens on February 19, 2021.

Is it a clue?

Apple’s bet specifically on Augmented Reality for the experiment is not seen as a coincidence. After all, rumors have been circulating for some years that the company is working on the creation of glasses that allow the consumption of this type of content, with speculations gaining strength recently.

The glasses can be announced as early as 2021, especially after the partnership with TSMC to manufacture Micro OLED panels. The launch of AR content was expected since last year.