Apple Launches Apple TV+ App On Older LG TVs

Apple: Owners of LG Smart TVs launched in 2016 and 2017 can now access the Apple TV+ streaming service standalone app. The company has made available the download of the platform in recent days, yet without detailing all the models covered or whether the content accepts features such as 4K and HDR transmissions.

To achieve the feat, Apple had to do a little workaround. The app available is actually that of the conventional Apple TV, but without the functions that are not related to streaming — which includes the iTunes library and the tab that brings together other options for streaming movies and series.

This way, the user can only access the subscription catalogue, do a search and modify the settings.

I was pleasantly suprised to see an Apple TV+ app available on my 2016 LG B6 when I launched the LG Content Store. @Flatpanels @MacRumors @9to5mac pic.twitter.com/inE0kvmEgM — Bartłomiej Wiśniowski (@Bartewski) October 1, 2021

According to FlatpanelsHD, it’s safe to guess that OLED display devices from both years will all be listed for the tool, which may involve a system upgrade first.

Televisions launched at least in 2018 can take advantage of the service from Apple TV+ itself, whose app is normally available for webOS.