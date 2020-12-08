Apple launches AirPods Max with noise canceling feature

Combining acoustic design, H1 chips and advanced software to offer “computational audio in an innovative experience”, Apple announced, on Tuesday morning, the AirPods Max, the brand’s wireless over-ear headphone with equalization adaptive, active noise cancellation, transparency mode and spatial audio

“Each part of it is carefully designed to provide exceptional acoustic performance for each user,” says the company, pointing out that the breathable fabric arch distributes the weight of the equipment and reduces pressure on the head.

In addition, the stainless steel structure offers “strength, flexibility and comfort for a wide variety of shapes and head sizes”, with telescopic arms for adjustments that allow the headphones to rotate independently.

For the pads, an acoustically designed memory foam was chosen to create an effective seal – and the Digital Crown, inspired by the Apple Watch, offers precise volume control and the ability to play or pause audio, skip tracks, answer or end calls and activate Siri.

Specifications and price

A 40mm dynamic driver designed by Apple provides “rich, deep bass, accurate midrange and crisp, clean high-frequency range so every note can be heard”, and a driver motor with a double neodymium magnet reduces harmonic distortion total over the entire audible range.

In total, there are 10 audio cores of the chips, capable of 9 billion operations per second, providing a sound similar to content recorded in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos.

In addition, the gyroscope and accelerometer track the movement of the user’s head and also the device, comparing movement data and remapping the sound field so that it remains anchored to the equipment.



