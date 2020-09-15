Apple Keynote 2020, time and how to watch online

One of the most anticipated events in the world of technology is approaching. Tomorrow Apple has an appointment with its fans and curious about technology where it will present its new devices. Specifically the most anticipated of all is the iPhone 12 of which we have heard many rumors and leaks over the last few months. If you do not want to miss anything that is said at the conference, we will tell you how to watch Apple Keynote 2020 live online or delayed.

Follow Apple’s Keynote for September 2020 live

What time is Apple Keynote 2020?

The event will take place today, September 15 at 7:00 p.m. peninsular time and at 6:00 p.m. in the Canary Islands. Here are the schedules so you can see Apple Keynote 2020 live:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): 7:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): 6:00 p.m.

Argentina: 2:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 1:00 p.m.

Chile: 1:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 1:00 p.m.

Colombia: 12:00 hours.

Ecuador: 12:00 hours.

Mexico: 12:00 hours.



