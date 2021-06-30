Apple Isn’t Backing Down On Its Back-To-Office Plan

Apple is not backing down on its hybrid working model, which will require its employees to come to the office three days a week from the beginning of September. Apple will have a very limited number of positions that can be fully remote.

Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of retail and people, said in a video footage watched by The Verge. If we look at the product promotions we have carried out in the last year, we see that the products and their promotions are based on the work we do when we are together.”

The CEO of the company, Tim Cook, stated in the e-mail he sent to the employees about a month ago that in the new model, which will be implemented as of September, the personnel will have to come to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Some Apple employees, who wrote a letter after Cook’s announcement, stated that some of their colleagues had to leave due to the new policy and asked Cook to change the decision. Employees had requested that all teams be given the option to work remotely. It was also stated in the letter that they were not asked to choose between family and health and issues such as best work or being a part of Apple.

Rejecting this request, Apple stated that decisions regarding remote work will be made on a case-by-case basis and management approval is required for positions to be worked remotely.